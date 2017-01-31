Durango residents weighed in Monday night on whether to keep fluoridating their water. The city council held a special meeting after a petition was presented asking them to reconsider adding fluoride to the water.

The Durango Herald reports residents against the practice argued consuming fluoride should be a choice, while those in favor pointed out it reduces the risk of cavities, especially for kids living in poverty.

The city council could vote as early as next Tuesday on what to do but the mayor says it’s likely the council will put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

