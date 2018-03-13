The East Brunswick Advisory Council held their reorganizational meeting for 2018 on February 13, 2018. Elections were held and new members were welcomed.

Dr. Ken Freedman was reelected as President and Harriet Golub was reelected as Vice-President.

Members of the Council are Roberta D’Achille, Dr. Joshua Bersaud, Erin Gilbert, Dawn Hadland, Dr. Elizabeth McSpiritt, Dr. Wilbur Pan, Dr. Steven L. Richards, Karen Scott, Dr. Huzaifa A. Shakir, and Dr. Tracy Zivin-Tutela.

The East Brunswick Advisory Health Council, established in 1980, is an agency which makes recommendations to the Mayor, Township Council and the Middlesex County Health Department concerning health-related matters in the best interest of the citizens of East Brunswick.

The Advisory Health Council meets quarterly and consists of thirteen citizens appointed by the Mayor with the advice and consent of the Township Council. Their three year terms are staggered.

The Advisory Health Council meetings are also attended by one of the two Middlesex County Health Officers that serve East Brunswick. They provide and review Monthly Health and Inspection Reports for the Township.

The Advisory Health Council promotes health literacy through its award winning television program, “Wellness Spotlight,” that airs on EBTV and is hosted by Dr. Freedman. It features locally and nationally prominent experts who discuss various aspects of health and wellness.

Most recently the Advisory Health Council provided a recommendation to the Mayor and Town Council on the fluoride issue in East Brunswick’s public water supply. The Advisory Health Council is interested in being pro-active in the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

The next Advisory Health Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the East Brunswick Recreation & Parks Office located at 334 Dunhams Corner Road. Guest speaker will be Steven Gottlieb, Planner at the Township of East Brunswick Planning & Engineering Department. Mr. Gottlieb will speak about East Brunswick’s participation in the SUSTAINABLE JERSEY program.

Sustainable Jersey is a nonprofit organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. By supporting community efforts to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and improve environmental equity, Sustainable Jersey is empowering communities to build a better world for future generations. (website)

Sign Up for E-News

*Original article online at https://www.tapinto.net/towns/east-brunswick/articles/ebs-advisory-health-council-reorganizes-partic