EBENSBURG – The Ebensburg Municipal Authority is considering removing fluoride from its water system.

The topic surfaced after an Oct. 16 meeting where the water authority board decided to cease fluoride from the water.

Fluoride is known for fighting cavities and tooth decay.

Ebensburg borough manager, Dan Penatcer, said after the authority’s meeting, Ebensburg’s Borough Council asked the authority to reconsider its decision.

“It was on council’s agenda for discussion as a routine matter following the authority’s decision. Council had already heard from several residents, and I’m sure dentists, about the matter. When they weighed in, that’s basically why council asked they reconsider the matter,” Penatcer said.

Penatcer said the main reason the water authority considered removing fluoride is that they get some of its water from the Johnstown Water Authority.

Ebensburg’s treatment plant provides about 800-900 gallons of water a day said Penatcer. Less than ten percent of that is purchased from Johnstown’s Water Authority.

In September, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority took am 11-0 to remove fluoride from city water, which officials said will be out of the system by the end of the year.

Penatcer said once the fluoride is gone, the water systems will mix.

“The reason they wanted to consider whether they should continue is primarily because Johnstown, without fluoride, is mixing with Ebensburg’s, with fluoride. That’s not a significant problem, but that’s why the question was raised in the first place,” said Penatcer.

Ebensburg Municipal Authority will hold a meeting on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. to decide if they’ll keep fluoride in the water.

