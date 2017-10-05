The Orange Water and Sewer Authority will resume fluoridating drinking water Monday, Oct. 9, for Carrboro and Chapel Hill, almost eight months after equipment malfunction and human error resulted in an overfeed of fluoride at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant in February.

OWASA temporarily ceased fluoridation Feb. 2 after the accident. The over-fluoridated water was fully contained within the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement from OWASA. No drinking water with elevated levels of fluoride entered OWASA’s drinking water distribution system. After an independent review of the overfeed event, OWASA purchased new equipment and inproved monitoring of the fluoride feed system. The total cost of the fluoride feed system improvement is $162,000.

Fluoride is added to water systems to prevent tooth decay, and is a longtime practice in the United States. But the February accident prompted protests from some residents who believe fluoride to be harmful. In September, protesters urged the Carrboro Board of Aldermen to prevent OWASA from reintroducing fluoride.

In March, the OWASA board voted 7-1 to reintroduce the chemical in late September once equipment and safety procedures are fully updated.