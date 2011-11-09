Abstract
This work aims to evaluate the different water sources available in Mahayel Aseer, KSA, chemically, toxicology and microbiologically. Several water samples, such as tap water, differentially desalinated water and bottled water, were analysed. Moreover, different metal ions and anions, including sodium, potassium, calcium, lead, cadmium, manganese, bicarbonate, fluoride, chloride, sulphate, nitrate and nitrite, were evaluated and assessed for human health. Bacterial and fungal pollutions arising from various water sources were also investigated. This study was conducted on polymer bottles and the best storage conditions. In order to acquire purified water safe for human consumption, certain recommendations pertaining to the steps of water treatment can be recommended.
*Abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10661-019-7820-6
