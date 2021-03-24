Expounding on the concerns of indian politicians regarding fluorosis: A qualitative analysis of parliamentary questions on fluorosis over two decades

Fluorosis is a major public health problem in India affecting nearly 20 states. Despite more than three decades of fluorosis prevention efforts, fluorosis continues to be a widely prevalent disease in India. The debilitating effects of skeletal fluorosis are well documented and pose a serious health risk to people who consume excess fluoride. In order to understand whether fluorosis was being given importance as a public health problem by elected politicians, we analyzed parliamentary questions posed in both the houses of the Indian parliament during the question hour. Thematic analysis revealed three major themes, namely health hazards, fluorosis control, and magnitude of fluorosis. The analysis revealed that politicians have posed questions regarding all the aspects that are necessary for fluorosis control in India. However, we have identified the certain key issues which have to be improved and certain obligations that the Government of India has to fulfill for successful fluorosis mitigation in India.