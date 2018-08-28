Several oral health care products, including floss picks and fluoride rinses, earned the ADA Seal of Acceptance in the second quarter of 2018.

The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs’ acceptance of the following items means the products’ manufacturers met clinical and ADA laboratory requirements in addition to ADA and American National Standards Institute-approved dental standards, when applicable.

Here’s a summary of the items:

Listerine Total Care Anticavity Mouthwash, Listerine Total Care Zero Anticavity Mouthwash and Listerine Nightly Reset Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash each earned the Seal based on the finding that the products are safe and have shown efficacy in helping to prevent tooth decay.

Dollar Shave Club Superba! Fluoride Toothpaste & Gel Toothpaste received the Seal based on the finding that the product is safe and has shown efficacy in helping prevent tooth decay.

DenTek Floss Picks (Comfort Clean, Comfort Clean Easy Reach, Fresh Clean, Triple Clean, Complete Clean, Complete Clean Easy Reach and Kids Fun Flosser Picks) each received the Seal based on the finding that the products are safe and have shown efficacy in removing plaque between teeth and helping to prevent (and reduce) gingivitis.

Medline Supersoft Nylon Toothbrush received the Seal based on the finding that the product is safe and has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis.

