A group of anti-fluoride activists wants the city of Melbourne to remove fluoride from its drinking water supply, which serves roughly 170,000 residents across southern Brevard County.

Thursday, the Melbourne City Council will listen to dueling 20-minute presentations opposing and supporting fluoridation of water during a 6 p.m. special meeting. Opponents say fluoride can contain toxic contaminants and carry health risks, while supporters say fluoride reduces tooth decay and has no adverse health effects.

Sequence of events: After City Manager Shannon Lewis introduces the topic, fluoride foes Melissa Gallico and Dr. Paul Connett will speak against the compound.

Gallico, a Stuart activist, published a book in May titled “The Hidden Cause of Acne: How Toxic Water is Affecting Your Health and What You can Do About it.” Connett is director of the Fluoride Action Network, based in Binghamton, New York.

*Original article online at https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/2019/01/22/melbourne-fluoride-debate-may-decide-whether-melbourne-keeps-adding-compound-drinking-waterworkshop/2614222002/