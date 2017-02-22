ANTI water fluoridation campaigners are preparing to bare all at a Yanchep meeting this week.

The Fluoride Free Yanchep and Two Rocks committee will host a talk by Professor Paul Connett tomorrow.

The group formed in response to the Department of Health’s decision last Septemberto start fluoridating Yanchep’s water supply in 2017 as it shifts from bores to the main metropolitan water supply.

Co-ordinator and building biologist Deanne Hislop said some residents would “bare all in an attempt to encourage the health department to come clean”.





“It is appalling the way in which the residents have been treated with the Department of Health refusing to answer questions over health concerns,” she said.

“Not one person has been able to provide any data that proves the safety of fluorosilicic acid and infants.”





The group held a meeting to raise concerns about fluoridation in December, and organisers said about 150 people attended.

Committee member Melanie Waldron said the February 23 community information evening at the Yanchep Sports and Social Club was open to everyone and would cover concerns about chemicals used in fluoridation.





She said there had not been recent community consultation; the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Advisory Committee undertook consultation in 2011.

The presentation starts at 6.30pm, with food available from 5pm. Call 0408 460 480.

• Original article online at http://www.communitynews.com.au/north-coast-times/news/fluoride-free-yanchep-and-two-rocks-committee-hosting-public-meeting/