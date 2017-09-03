BHOPAL – Flourosis is on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. In this case, teeth get yellowish and start decaying in childhood. In severe cases, children develop deformity in limbs.

More than 80 per cent areas use ground water (untreated) and it contains higher level of fluorides affecting dental flourosis. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended “chakoda” vegetable as it contains higher percentage of calcium and ferrous (iron).

Fluoride-contaminated water, as the State’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has found out, is the main culprit. What is more worrisome now is the high fluoride content in agricultural produce like rice and tea, other which people consume everywhere.

Twelve districts are worst affected in Madhya Pradesh. These districts are Shivpuri, Khandwa, Mandla, Raisen, Vidisha, Dhar, Gwalior, Khargone, Shajapur, Sehore, Jabalpur, and Jhabua. Besides, even some areas of Bhopal district where people have no option than to use ground water, cases are reported of flourosis. Similar is the case with Chhindwara district.

AII India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)’s Dr Abhinav Singh said, “it is very serious issue in Madhya Pradesh as 12 districts are identified for much fluoride contains. But other districts where people use ground water, are also high risk zone and there is much scope for flourisis. It should be treated properly. People should start consuming “Chakoda Bhaji” as it has rich contain of calcium and fluoride.”

Dr Singh further said, “People should also use alumina to pure the fluoride contaminated water. Even pipe water which happens to be treated is mixed in ground water to reduce the fluoride level in ground water. These are traditional method to get rid of contaminated water with fluoride.”

Climate change is a major reason for high fluoride levels in groundwater. Less rainfall means less water replenishes the water table. Bore-wells which are drilled closer to the rocks that are rich in minerals like fluoride. So that’s how the concentration of fluoride is increasing in groundwater,” Dr Singh explains.

1000PPM to 1500PPM is permissible for adult while for children 500PPM is permissible and if fluoride level exceeds the said level, it starts affecting the teeth. If level is 4mg/litre, it causes deformity in limbs. Legs of the children become just like bows.

