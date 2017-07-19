FOREST CITY — Fluoride is remaining in the city water in Forest City and a group of dental health professionals applauded the news Monday night at the meeting of Forest City Town Council.
The dental professionals asked Town Council toleave the chemical fluoride in the town’s water system for the sake of everyone’s dental health in the city limits of Forest City.
