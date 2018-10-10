Fluoride Action Network

Franklin General Authority: Fluoride grant plan moves ahead

Source: TheDerrick.com | October 10th, 2018 | By Marissa Dechant, Staff writer
Location: United States, Pennsylvania

The Franklin General Authority is moving forward with its fluoride mini-grant program following the termination of fluoridation services citywide in June.

Authority chair Anne Rudegeair presented the targeted mini-grant idea at the board’s Tuesday meeting. Various organizations including, daycare centers and churches could apply for grant funds of up to $1,000 per nonprofit organization…

