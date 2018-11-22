Sir: Re: Juliet Guichon’s letter of Oct. 25, “Guest column was false and harmful to public health.”

Since I am the only person I know of in the bottled water business who is vocal in opposition to fluoridation, I am likely who Ms. Guichon is referring to in claiming: “people who own water bottling companies” are behind the Fluoride Action Network.

I have had a number of previous exchanges with Ms. Guichon. I have pointed out the inaccuracies of her posts when she makes claims like “fluoride is necessary.” I have repeatedly offered to show her the evidence that formula-fed infants are being over-exposed, using the limits set by the promoters of fluoridation. She has never shown an interest in correcting her errors or seeing anything that contradicts her claims that fluoridation is “safe and effective.”

As the evidence of harm has continued to expand, so has the desperation of the promoters. Their fear is regularly masked by arrogance, which Ms. Guichon continues in using the term “screed” to describe a previous letter and “marginal” in reference to the Fluoride Action Network.

She also continues to suggest that media should only publish one side of the story, hers, because she is dealing in “facts” and those opposed are providing “nonsense.”

I find that suggestion, an opposition to freedom of the press, extremely offensive, especially from someone who teaches ethics to university students and even more so considering the legitimate evidence of harm that has come out in the past 15 months. Does Ms. Guichon consider the University of Toronto School of Public Health to be a marginal source?

When future generations look back on fluoridation as a failed public health policy, one conclusion that is likely is that the practice continued much longer than it should have, because the promoters just couldn’t overcome their own bias and admit a mistake.

Ms. Guichon is a fitting spokesperson for that group.

David Green

Co-owner, Rocky Ridge Drinking Water Limited

Peterborough, Ont.

*Original article online at http://thesarniajournal.ca/letters-week-of-nov-22/

