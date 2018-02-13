Fluoride Action Network

Georgia proposed House Bill would allow referendum to either remove or impose fluoridation

Source: Georgia House of Representatives | February 13th, 2018
Location: United States, Georgia

2017-2018 Regular Session – HB 884 Water resources; communities may impose or remove fluoridation by referendum under certain circumstances; provide

First Reader Summary

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Code Section 12-5-175 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to fluoridation of public water systems, state funds for cost of fluoridation equipment, chemicals, and materials, and tax deduction for fluoride-removing devices, so as to provide that communities may impose or remove fluoridation by referendum under certain circumstances; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

*Original online at http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20172018/HB/884

 

