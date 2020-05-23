PLANS to fluoridate the Gunnedah shire’s water supply are nearly complete and construction of water infrastructure is slated to start next year.
A new water treatment plant for the fluoridation process is set to be built on Kelvin Road, although an exact location has yet to be finalised.
A Gunnedah Shire Council spokesperson said the site would act as a distribution hub.
“Council is currently continuing to advance the concept design for the water treatment plant with a number of safety-in-design meetings concluded in the past couple of weeks,” the spokesperson said.
“The new plant will be located on the Kelvin Road and will provide an advanced disinfection station
It’s been a long road for the town to get the process underway.
Fluoridation of the water supply was endorsed at the council’s December 2017 meeting after months of fierce debate across the community.
Once complete, the works are expected to deliver fluoridated water to the entire shire, including Curlewis which had a new pipeline installed last year.
“Following the finalisation of the concept design, tender documentation will be developed for design and construct contract with tender advertising expected to commence in July 2020 and actual commencement of construction very early in 2021,” the council spokesperson said.
The move comes after NSW Health confirmed it would meet the costs of a centralised fluoridation dosing system, including a new chlorination system and pumping station in January.
