Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Gunnedah Shire Council finalising plans for fluoride infrastructure for town’s water supply //

Gunnedah Shire Council finalising plans for fluoride infrastructure for town’s water supply

Source: The Northern Daily Leader | May 23rd, 2020 | By Billy Jupp
Location: Australia

A new water treatment plant for the fluoridation process is set to be built on Kelvin Road, although an exact location has yet to be finalised.

A Gunnedah Shire Council spokesperson said the site would act as a distribution hub.

“Council is currently continuing to advance the concept design for the water treatment plant with a number of safety-in-design meetings concluded in the past couple of weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“The new plant will be located on the Kelvin Road and will provide an advanced disinfection station

It’s been a long road for the town to get the process underway.

Fluoridation of the water supply was endorsed at the council’s December 2017 meeting after months of fierce debate across the community.

Once complete, the works are expected to deliver fluoridated water to the entire shire, including Curlewis which had a new pipeline installed last year.

“Following the finalisation of the concept design, tender documentation will be developed for design and construct contract with tender advertising expected to commence in July 2020 and actual commencement of construction very early in 2021,” the council spokesperson said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF