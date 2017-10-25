On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance going forward, that would reinstate the use of fluoride in city water.

This has been a big discussion in the community but Tuesday, no one spoke during a public hearing for the issue.

Harrisonburg City Council member Richard Baugh said fluoride is used in most of Virginia’s cities.

“As public works director pointed out, 96 percent of Virginia localities do this,” said Baugh. “It’s not mandated by the health department, but it’s strongly encouraged. Center for disease control, a lot of folks like that.”

Baugh said one of the things council likes is the huge dental benefits that come with fluoride in water.

Though council approved the ordinance on Tuesday, things are still far from being done.

They will have to come back and go over it again, as well as finalize funding for the project.