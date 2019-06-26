The level of naturally occurring fluoride in the municipal water supply in Ridgetown is above the Maximum Allowable Concentration (MAC) of 1.5 parts per million.

Small children, whose permanent teeth are not yet formed and who are drinking water with fluoride levels above 1.5 parts per million, may develop dental fluorosis. Dental fluorosis causes the formation of white spots, or mottling, on the teeth.

To reduce your child’s exposure to fluoride the following recommendations are provided:

Use non-fluoridated toothpaste or no toothpaste for young children. Where fluoridated toothpaste is used, ensure that children use no more than a pea-sized amount on the toothbrush and teach them not to swallow the toothpaste. It is recommended that children under six years of age be supervised while brushing. Children under the age of three should have their teeth brushed by an adult without using any toothpaste.

Do not use mouthwash or mouth rinses that contain fluoride (check the label).

Do not use fluoride supplements unless advised to do so by your dentist.

Consider using non-fluoridated, bottled water for drinking, cooking and mixing 100-per-ent frozen fruit juices.

Where baby formula is used, mix with non-fluoridated water.

• If you are on a well water supply in the Ridgetown rural area, have your well water analyzed to determine the fluoride level.

