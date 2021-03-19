- From: Public Health England
- Published: 19 March 2021
Documents
Inequalities in oral health in England: summary (html)
1.-Executive Summary
2.-Document Summary
2.1-Purpose of the report
2.2-Introduction
2.3 –Epidemiological surveys, cancer registers and NHS service data
2.4 –Published literature on inequalities
Protected characteristics
Vulnerable groups
Barriers to dental service utilisation
Future research is needed
2.5 –Reducing oral health inequalities
2.6 –Next steps
Inequalities in oral health in England (pdf)
Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-1921 PDF, 2.26MB, 183 pages
Supplementary Tables for the inequalities in oral heath report (pdf)
Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-1921 PDF, 1.52MB, 163 pages
Details
The report describes the current picture of oral health inequalities and oral health service inequalities in England by socioeconomic position, geographic area, protected characteristics and vulnerable (disadvantaged) groups. This is the first time that epidemiological data, NHS data and academic literature have been reported in this way.
Information in the report may be used to inform the equality impact assessment of proposed public health interventions and to inform the commissioning of services.
*Original online at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/inequalities-in-oral-health-in-england