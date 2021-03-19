The report describes the current picture of oral health inequalities and oral health service inequalities in England by socioeconomic position, geographic area, protected characteristics and vulnerable (disadvantaged) groups. This is the first time that epidemiological data, NHS data and academic literature have been reported in this way.

Information in the report may be used to inform the equality impact assessment of proposed public health interventions and to inform the commissioning of services.

*Original online at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/inequalities-in-oral-health-in-england