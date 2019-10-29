The Iowa Department of Public Health announced today that 107 Iowa communities have been awarded the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, eight communities (Allison Water Supply, Atlantic Municipal Utilities, Eldridge Water Supply, Fort Madison Municipal Waterworks, Iowa Falls Water Department, Kalona Water Department, Milford Municipal Utilities and Spirit Lake Waterworks) have been awarded the 50 Year Award for maintaining continuous community water fluoridation from 1968-2018. Nationally, 1,656 public water systems in 30 states received this award for 2018.

The 107 Iowa communities receiving awards include:

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2018.

IDPH supports CDC approved fluoridation programs. The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information and assistance to water supply professionals, healthcare professionals and the public. To see the fluoridation status of Iowa counties and towns, visit the My Water’s Fluoride website at https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF.

*Original article online at https://idph.iowa.gov/News/ArtMID/646/ArticleID/158279