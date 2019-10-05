Courtesy photos Michele Kemper and Zach Hall are both running for Issaquah City Council Position

2 in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Michele Kemper and Zach Hall are vying for Issaquah City Council Position 2.

Kemper is a retired vice president and chief compliance officer of the financial services industry

who holds a bachelor’s degree in social services and public administration from Pacific Lutheran

University and her Master of Business Administration from University of Washington.

Hall holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington and currently works

as a legislative assistant to the Washington State House of Representatives. He has lived in

Issaquah for more than 20 years.

Where do you stand on the decision of whether to fluoridate the city’s

water supply?

Kemper: Communities are reassessing the wisdom of fluoridation. Many reached the conclusion:

when stripped of endorsements and well-meaning intentions, fluoridation makes no sense.

Fluoridation is the practice of adding industrial-grade fluoride to water to prevent tooth decay.

We now know drinking fluoride does not stop tooth decay — you have to apply fluoride directly

to the teeth (toothpaste). Our city takes seriously delivering a clean supply of water. How to do

this includes cost, supply source and public health. I place weight on public health. Here’s why

I do not support fluoridation — this is mass medication. Unlike all other water treatment processes,

fluoridation does not treat the water itself, but the person consuming it. You don’t need to add

drugs to water — particularly when fluoride is readily available in toothpaste. Swallowing fluoride

is ineffective — it must be applied directly to teeth. The Center for Disease Control (CDC)

acknowledges that fluoride’s main benefit is topical contact, not ingestion. The CDC notes

toxic side effects with mass fluoridation. Kids can develop dental fluorosis (discoloration of teeth).

Others with kidney, arthritis, thyroid and bone diseases may suffer side effects. Residents can

buy toothpaste with or without fluoride. Residents can’t choose what comes out of their tap.

Hall: Issaquah should follow best practices in public health policy. That’s why I support including

fluoride in our city’s water supply. Decades of scientific research has concluded its safety and

effectiveness, and public health professionals at the University of Washington, the American

Dental Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognize and endorse

its health benefits. The real issue I’ve heard in my hundreds of door-to-door conversations is the

equity and affordability of our water rates. Before we commit to building a costly water treatment

plant here in Issaquah, we should work with our regional partners, like Cascade Water Alliance

and Sammamish Plateau Water, to determine whether purchasing surplus water from them would

be a more affordable path forward. Issaquah also provides a water utility discount program for our

low-income senior residents. I think it’s time we explore expanding this discount program to other

residents living on low and fixed incomes. What it comes down to is this – Are we being cost-effective

with our city’s tax dollars? And are we doing everything we can to ensure reasonable rates for our

residents? If we answer no to either of these questions, we’re doing our city a disservice.

Issaquah has had four unsuccessful state audits in the past four years, how would you

ensure financial accountability for the city?…

*To read the full article go to http://www.issaquahreporter.com/news/issiquah-city-council-position-2-between-zach-hall-and-michele-kemper/