MEMBERS of anti-fluoride groups have responded to new fluoride legislation proposed by NSW Labor’s shadow health minister Walt Secord.

Labor’s proposed legislation will bring laws into effect which will give the NSW health minister additional powers to direct local councils and water authorities to add fluoride to their drinking water supply.

The proposed changes follow Gunnedah Shire Council’s (GSC) decision to fluoridate the town’s water supply in December.

Administrator of the It’s ok to say no to fluoride in Gunnedah’s water Facebook group Wendy Carpenter said the proposed legislation is “disappointing”.

“I thought Australia was a democratic country where we can make our health decisions, not a dictatorship,” Mrs Carpenter said.

“It is very disappointing that Mr Secord wants to force all NSW councils to be fluoridated and massively fine those councils that don’t want to fluoridate.”

STANDING FIRM: Members of the It’s ok to say no to fluoride in Gunnedah’s water Facebook group lead by group administrator Wendy Carpenter disagree with NSW Labor’s proposed fluoride legislation. Photo: Billy Jupp

In a statement announcing the proposed legislation, Mr Secord took a stand against fluoride opponents.

“Fluoride is one of the great public health achievements and it is mind boggling that any group would oppose its introduction,” Mr Secord said.