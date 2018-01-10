Kyle Hence appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday to speak about developments in the fight against fluoridated water in the United States — including the recent ruling by a U.S. judge who said groups can sue the EPA over the issue.

As Reuters reported:

“Opponents of fluoridated drinking water can proceed with a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Toxic Substances Control Act, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen denied EPA’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Food & Water Watch, the Fluoride Action Network and other groups who claim that ingesting fluoride can cause neurological damage. They filed a suit in April after the EPA denied their petition to consider banning fluoridation chemicals from public drinking water.”

“What will you do? Where are the responsible leaders, the mothers, and fathers who stand by while children, the most vulnerable to this neuro-toxin, are being hurt, their brains forever impaired, or at minimum put at risk to a flawed and dangerous practice?” said Hence.