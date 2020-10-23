Melbourne City Council incumbents rake in political contributions heading to Election Day

Excerpt:

Fluoride fight

Last November, the City Council voted 4-3 to continue fluoridating drinking water for customers within city limits and the other communities that Melbourne supplies: Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Village, Palm Shores, Satellite Beach, West Melbourne and unincorporated Brevard County south of the Pineda Causeway.

Thomas and Minus voted to continue fluoridating drinking water, while Alfrey voted no. Meehan, who will step down after the elections, also voted in favor of fluoride.

Johnny Johnson, a Pinellas County dentists who is president of the American Fluoridation Society, donated $200 to Thomas and Minus’ campaigns and $100 to C.J. Johnson’s campaign.

During a FLORIDA TODAY online election forum for Melbourne mayoral candidates in mid-September, Johnson and Tasker voiced support for fluoridation — while Alfrey and Buggs opposed fluoridation.

*Original article online at https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/2020/10/23/melbourne-city-council-incumbents-rake-political-contributions-heading-election-day/6003679002/