A new proposal by the FDA is once again adjusting fluoride levels be adjusted. Dr. Salim Surani explains what those levels are and how fluoride affects our bodies.

Note from FAN: There is no transcript of this short TV interview. Dr Surani noted that there are challenges when there is excess fluoride exposure. He spoke about a 2017 (not 2007) Mother-Offspring study by Bashash et al. which tested the urine of pregnant women for fluoride levels and found that for every .5 mg/L increase in fluoride the IQ of the offspring decreased. He noted that ADHD was also a concern. Bashash et al. published a finding of ADHD symptoms in a 2018 study using the same cohort in his 2017 study.