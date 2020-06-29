South Korean President Moon Jae-in says his country has successfully responded to tightened export controls imposed by Japan on key high-tech materials nearly one year ago.

Japan announced the measures on three materials essential to produce semiconductors on July 1 last year. They were high-purity hydrogen fluoride, fluorinated polyimide and resists.

Moon said on Monday that Seoul has not suffered as a result of Japan’s actions and has faced the challenge head-on.

He stressed that promotion of domestic production of the materials and parts has helped establish stable supply chains.

South Korea recently asked the World Trade Organization to set up a dispute settlement panel, arguing that Japan’s export curbs are a breach of international trade rules.

The WTO will consider whether to accept South Korea’s request at its meeting in Geneva on Monday.

*Original article online at https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200629_27/