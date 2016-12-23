“Fluoridated water [does] not seem, based on the existing literature, to hold sufficient evidence for the reduction of dental caries,” report Italian researchers in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry (December 2016), reports the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF)

Sicca, et al. analyzed thirty systematic reviews on tooth decay prevention, from 2002 – 2015, and report “there is not sufficient evidence to determine whether the use [of] water fluoridation has a significant impact in the reduction of caries.”

Other scientists concur. Swedish researchers, in PLOS one, February 2015, reported a “systematic review concerned the caries-preventive effect of water fluoridation [MdDonagh]… was graded as low.”

In July 2012, Cagetti, et al. reported “Studies of the effectiveness of water fluoridation have been based on observational study designs… these studies are regarded as low in quality and the weight of the evidence derived from cross-sectional and observational studies can be questionable”

Fluoridation’s foundation is based on human experimental studies which began in 1945. Errors and omissions in those studies were pointed out, but ignored, as early as 1959 by dental researcher Phillip Sutton and others.

In 2011 the West Virginia University Rural Health Research Center reported “…it was found that fluoridation rates were not significantly related to the measures of either caries or overall condition of the teeth for urban or rural areas.”

In 2015, the independent and trusted UK-based Cochrane group of researchers could not find any quality evidence that proves fluoridation changes the “existing differences in tooth decay across socioeconomic groups.” or that fluoridation cessation increases decay rates.

NYSCOF President, attorney Paul Beeber says, “Fluoridation is one the biggest public health blunders of modern times, a political boondoggle, not supported by science. It must stop.”

In 2009, attempting to prove that fluorosed teeth are less decayed, Kumar reveals 1986-1987 National Institute of Dental Research (NIDR) data which, upon analysis, shows similar cavity rates in permanent teeth whether the water is fluoridated or not (Table 1). Chart depicts data.

More ineffectiveness evidence here.

A December 2016 Health Affairs article claims fluoridation may save money but it’s based on “an assumption of Community Water Fluoridation Programs effectiveness in reducing caries,” the researchers write. It’s not proof of effectiveness as some have claimed.