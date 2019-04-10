Juleen Lam Juleen Lam is an assistant professor in the Department of Health Sciences at the California State University, East Bay. She is also an affiliate researcher in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California at San Francisco, School of Medicine. Her research interests are in environmental epidemiology, evaluation of population exposures to environmental contaminants, assessment and communication of environmental risks, and reproductive and developmental health. She specializes in analysis of environmental health data and development and application of risk assessment methods. Of particular note, Dr. Lam has been involved in the development of systematic review methods for environmental health data and has been a pivotal role in implementing, publishing, and disseminating these approaches in academic and government settings. She is a member of the US Environmental Protection Agency Board of Scientific Counselors Chemical Safety for Sustainability Subcommittee. She is currently serving on the National Academies Committee to Review DOD’s Approach to Deriving an Occupational Exposure Limit for TCE. She received her MS in environmental engineering management from George Washington University and her MHS in biostatistics and PhD in environmental health policy from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Pamela J. Lein Pamela J. Lein is a professor of neurotoxicology in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. Her research interests are in how environmental stressors interact with genetic susceptibilities to influence the risk and severity of neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegeneration. Because altered patterns of connectivity are associated with neurological deficits, her research focuses on investigating how environmental contaminants, chemical convulsants, and inflammation perturb neuronal connectivity as determined using biochemical, morphogenic, and electrophysiological end points. Her group is also developing biomarkers of organophosphate neurotoxicity and testing novel therapeutic approaches for protecting against the neurodegenerative effects associated with neurotoxic proconvulsants. Dr. Lein was a member of the National Academies Committee to Review Report on Long-Term Health Effects on Army Test Subjects. She received her MS in environmental health from East Tennessee State University and her PhD in pharmacology and toxicology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Michael L. Pennell Michael L. Pennell is associate professor in the Division of Biostatistics in the College of Public Health at The Ohio State University. His research interests are in nonparametric Bayes, first hitting time models for survival analysis; design and analysis of Group Randomized Trials; joint modeling outcomes of different scales; statistical methods in toxicological risk assessment; and statistical applications in biomedical research, including cancer control, pathology, and veterinary medicine. Dr. Pennell has served as an ad hoc member of US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Scientific Advisory Panel, the EPA Science Advisory Board on trichloroethylene and Libby Amphibole Asbestos, and the Chemical Safety Advisory Subcommittee for 1-bromopropane. He currently serves on the National Academies Committee to Evaluate the IRIS Protocol for Inorganic Arsenic. He received his MS and PhD in biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Craig Steinmaus Craig Steinmaus is an associate adjunct professor of epidemiology at the University of California Berkeley (UCB). He is also a public health medical officer III at the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and is the UCB director of the Arsenic Health Effects Research Group. He is a board-certified physician with over 12 years of patient-care experience. His epidemiologic research has involved studies of drinking water contaminants with a focus on early-life exposure and other factors conferring susceptibility. He also teaches graduate courses on epidemiology, causal inference, and systematic review at UCB and at the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Steinmaus has served on several study sections of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is currently a full member of the Cancer, Heart, and Sleep Epidemiology, A study section. His work at the CalEPA Water Toxicology section has involved systematic reviews and risk assessments of drinking water agents, including nitrate, arsenic, copper, perchlorate, fluoride, chromium, and trihalomethanes. He received his MD at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, and his MPH in environmental health sciences from the University of California, Berkeley.

Charles V. Vorhees Charles V. Vorhees is a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine. He is co-director of the Animal Behavior Core and program director of the Teratology Training Program. He is on the graduate faculty of the Graduate Programs in Neuroscience and Molecular and Developmental Biology. His research interests focus on brain development and behavior. He was a founding member of the Neurobehavioral Teratology Society in 1977 and was elected president in 1984-85 and 2012-13. Dr. Vorhees has served on multiple scientific advisory committees for the US Food and Drug Administration, US Environmental Protection Agency, and National Institutes of Health. He was on the National Academies Subcommittee on Reproductive and Developmental Toxicants. Dr. Vorhees obtained his MA and PhD in neurobiology from Vanderbilt University.