A oil refinery operator has been charged with breaching workplace safety laws after two Victorian workers were exposed to hydrofluoric acid leaks.

Viva Energy Pty Ltd is charged with 11 breaches of occupational health and safety laws, following separate incidents at its Corio refinery on November 5 and December 4, 2017.

The charges, which include failing to notify WorkSafe after becoming aware of a serious incident, have been filed in the Geelong Magistrates’ Court.

*Original article online at https://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/oil-refinery-operator-charged-for-breaches/news-story/e7556ecafe13a5a761a60ab089370cbb