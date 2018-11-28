Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Oil refinery operator charged for breaches //

Oil refinery operator charged for breaches

Source: News.com.au | November 28th, 2018 | Australian Associated Press
Location: Australia
Industry type: Oil Refineries

A oil refinery operator has been charged with breaching workplace safety laws after two Victorian workers were exposed to hydrofluoric acid leaks.

Viva Energy Pty Ltd is charged with 11 breaches of occupational health and safety laws, following separate incidents at its Corio refinery on November 5 and December 4, 2017.

The charges, which include failing to notify WorkSafe after becoming aware of a serious incident, have been filed in the Geelong Magistrates’ Court.

*Original article online at https://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/oil-refinery-operator-charged-for-breaches/news-story/e7556ecafe13a5a761a60ab089370cbb

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF