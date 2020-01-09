We are writing to encourage West Manchester Township residents to oppose the Shiloh Water System’s decision to cease fluoridating their water supply – a decision that will negatively impact the health of their customers. Concerned residents need to submit comments to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) by Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Shiloh Water System’s application, submitted under their registered name “West Manchester Township Authority,” was published in the DEP’s “PA Bulletin” on December 21, giving residents 30 days to respond. Residents interested in preserving fluoridation need to submit their comments to DEP Southcentral Region: Safe Drinking Water Program Manager, 909 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called fluoridation one of the “great public health achievements of the 20th century.” (Photo: MOLLY J. SMITH / Statesman Journal) As the rate of fluoridation steadily increased in the U.S., the average number of decayed, filled or missing teeth among 12-year-olds fell 68 percent between 1966 and 1994. Fluoride toothpaste by itself does not provide full protection against decay. Fluoridated water is proven to be the best protection, especially for teeth forming in children’s mouths. Research also shows that fluoridation benefits Americans of all ages, including older adults.

The American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Institute of Medicine, and many other respected health and medical organizations endorse the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called fluoridation one of the “great public health achievements of the 20th century.”

Why?

Because decades of evidence show conclusively that water fluoridation reduces tooth decay by 20 to 40 percent. For more information on why fluoridated water is beneficial for health, check out the Centers for Disease Control website: https://www.cdc.gov/fluoridation

In the mid-1960s Shiloh Water showed insightful leadership with the decision to fluoridate their water supply. Removing fluoride is a step backwards, a decision that will negatively affect the long-term dental and physical health of children and adults served by Shiloh Water System.

Please stop this action by sending your comments to the DEP today. Thank you.

*Original article online at https://www.ydr.com/story/opinion/2020/01/09/shiloh-water-wants-stop-adding-fluoride-why-you-should-oppose/4420789002/