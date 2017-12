In a meeting held Thursday night, commissioners discussed whether or not the city would move forward with the grant. Although the grant covers some of the funding for the project, the city will invest an extra $100,000, which is already budgeted, to continue with the project. The city stopped the process of adding fluoride to the water a few years ago after old pipes started to corrode.

*Original article online at http://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/parsons-fluoride-grant/891505113