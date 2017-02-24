WA’s Fluoride-Free political party is upping the stakes during this year’s election, with a community debate about fluoridation of public water supplies set for this weekend.

The local leg of the “Great Fluoridation Debate” with fluoridation expert Professor Paul Connett takes place at Margaret River Community Centre on Sunday at 2pm.

Dr Connett is a retired chemistry, toxicology and waste management expert from New York’s St Lawrence University.

“Like most people, I thought those opposed to fluoridation were a little nutty,” Dr Connett said in a Fluoride-Free WA media release.

“Then I read the literature and changed my mind. The science is truly on the side of the people opposed to fluoride, but the promoters always trump this with politics.”

FFWA is running Upper House candidates John Vukovich and Hayley Green in the South West, while Margaret River resident Gillian Pearce is running for a seat in the Agricultural zone in the March 11 election.

WA’s Health Department recently said it had no immediate plans to fluoridate Margaret River water.

• Original article at https://thewest.com.au/news/regional/party-set-to-hold-debate-on-fluoride-ng-b88394832z