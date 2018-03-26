Where: Council Chambers of City Hall located at 1905 1st Avenue North

The City of Pell City will hold a Public Hearing to solicit citizen input regarding the potential introduction of fluoride into the City’s water system. The Public Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 1905 1st Avenue North. The Mayor, City Council and City Manager would like to encourage the residents to participate in this Public Hearing. Your input is very important. If you have any questions, please contact City Clerk Penny Isbell at (205) 338-2244 x104 or email at Pisbell@cityofpellcity.net. Written comments may be submitted via email as well.

The City of Pell City had previously scheduled a Public Hearing for March 26th to solicit citizen input regarding the potential introduction of fluoride into the City’s water system. The Public Hearing has been rescheduled for Monday, April 9, 2018.

