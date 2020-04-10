Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Philadelphia’s Bid to Ban Refinery Chemical Could Hit OSHA Wall //

Philadelphia’s Bid to Ban Refinery Chemical Could Hit OSHA Wall

Bloomberg Law
Posted on April 10th, 2020
Location: United States, Pennsylvania
Industry type: Oil Refineries

The Philadelphia City Council’s proposal, which was set for a second reading and final vote before the coronavirus pandemic, has support from the mayor after a fire and explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ Girard Point Refinery in June 2019, where toxic hydrofluoric acid—a mixture of hydrogen fluoride (HF) and water—was released. Philadelphia leaders hope that their attempt to ban HF from refinery processes within city limits will…

*A subscription is needed to read the full article, https://news.bloomberglaw.com/safety/philadelphias-bid-to-ban-refinery-chemical-could-hit-osha-wall
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF