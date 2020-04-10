The Philadelphia City Council’s proposal, which was set for a second reading and final vote before the coronavirus pandemic, has support from the mayor after a fire and explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ Girard Point Refinery in June 2019, where toxic hydrofluoric acid—a mixture of hydrogen fluoride (HF) and water—was released. Philadelphia leaders hope that their attempt to ban HF from refinery processes within city limits will…
Philadelphia’s Bid to Ban Refinery Chemical Could Hit OSHA Wall
Posted on April 10th, 2020
