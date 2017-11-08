Fluoride Action Network

Port Angeles Votes No to Fluoridation

Source: Clallam County Auditor | November 8th, 2017
Location: United States, Washington State

Results of the November 7, 2017 General Election vote on fluoridation. We will put the print article of the results online as soon as it’s available.

“Proposition 2 asks Port Angeles voters if the city should resume adding fluoride to the municipal water supply, a practice the City Council stopped in August 2016 in anticipation of the results of the advisory vote.” Reference.

CITY OF PORT ANGELES FLUORIDATION OF MUNICIPAL WATER SUPPLY Proposition No. 2 FLUORIDATION OF MUNICIPAL WATER SUPPLY
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 1,487 44.72%
No
 1,838 55.28%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,325

*Original online at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/clallam/

