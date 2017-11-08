Results of the November 7, 2017 General Election vote on fluoridation. We will put the print article of the results online as soon as it’s available.

“Proposition 2 asks Port Angeles voters if the city should resume adding fluoride to the municipal water supply, a practice the City Council stopped in August 2016 in anticipation of the results of the advisory vote.” Reference.

CITY OF PORT ANGELES FLUORIDATION OF MUNICIPAL WATER SUPPLY Proposition No. 2 FLUORIDATION OF MUNICIPAL WATER SUPPLY Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,325

