MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) – Proponents are hoping a water utility in Marshall County will put fluoride back into the water system.
North Marshall Utilities ceased putting fluoride in the water system at the end of October.
A group of dentists and other health professionals appeared before the utility’s board Tuesday night to ask them to reconsider.
Julian Sparks, a retired dentist from Grant, was there and hopes their discussion was persuading.
“They listened to what we had to say and I felt good after I left the meeting about their next meeting. I think they’ll bring it up for a vote again and hopefully they’ll vote to put the fluoride back in the water,” said Sparks.
The board meets again Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
*Original article online at http://www.waff.com/story/36910032/proponents-ask-north-marshall-utilities-board-to-return-fluoride-to-water-supply