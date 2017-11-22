Proponents are hoping a water utility in Marshall County will put fluoride back into the water system.

North Marshall Utilities ceased putting fluoride in the water system at the end of October.

A group of dentists and other health professionals appeared before the utility’s board Tuesday night to ask them to reconsider.

Julian Sparks, a retired dentist from Grant, was there and hopes their discussion was persuading.

“They listened to what we had to say and I felt good after I left the meeting about their next meeting. I think they’ll bring it up for a vote again and hopefully they’ll vote to put the fluoride back in the water,” said Sparks.

The board meets again Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

*Original article online at http://www.waff.com/story/36910032/proponents-ask-north-marshall-utilities-board-to-return-fluoride-to-water-supply