A coalition of sign-wielding environmental activists on Saturday marked the third anniversary of the Feb. 18, 2015, explosion at the Torrance refinery that federal officials said nearly caused a catastrophic release of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid that could have killed and injured thousands. Led by grass-roots group the Torrance Refinery Action Alliance, hundreds of protesters gathered at Columbia Park to renew their call for a ban on the toxic chemical and marched en masse to the nearby refinery on 190th Street.











