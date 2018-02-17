Fluoride Action Network

Protesters rally to mark third anniversary of explosion at Torrance refinery

Source: The Daily Breeze | February 17th, 2018 | By Nick Green
Location: United States, California
Industry type: Oil Refineries

A coalition of sign-wielding environmental activists on Saturday marked the third anniversary of the Feb. 18, 2015, explosion at the Torrance refinery that federal officials said nearly caused a catastrophic release of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid that could have killed and injured thousands. Led by grass-roots group the Torrance Refinery Action Alliance, hundreds of protesters gathered at Columbia Park to renew their call for a ban on the toxic chemical and marched en masse to the nearby refinery on 190th Street.

