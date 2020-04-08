RANGELY: Unofficial election results are in for the Town of Rangely. On the ballot – three uncontested races (two trustee seats and the mayor’s seat) and a ballot question about whether the Town will continue to fluoridate their water…
Ballot questions:
The big question on the ballot this year was fluoridation of the town’s water.
With a vote of 379 for and 151 against, fluoridation will continue.
*Original article online at https://www.theheraldtimes.com/unofficial-rangely-election-results/rangely/
• Nov 15, 2019: Fluoride Q coming to Rangely ballot, The Herald Times.