Brushing your baby or kid’s teeth isn’t always exactly something you look forward to. Chances are that there will be some resistance when you first begin. After all, they’ve never done it before, so the concept seems a bit odd and scary, so we don’t blame them. When first teaching them one of life’s most important skills, you’ll want to use an appropriate toothpaste for them. The best toothpaste for babies will be gentle on their incoming teeth, safe to swallow, and taste great.

When picking out toothpaste for your baby or child, one of the most important features to them will be the flavor. It might require that you test a few to determine if they prefer strawberry to watermelon. Trust us, once they like the flavor, you can say goodbye to those fussy moments when you’re trying to get them to brush. You’ll also want to investigate the ingredients and if it has cavity protection. Below, we’ve rounded up the best toothpastes for babies so brushing teeth will be easier and fun.

1. Burt’s Bees for Kids

If you’re looking for a fluoride-free toothpaste, this is one of the best toothpastes for your baby. You can always rely on Burt’s Bees for effective and powerful products that are gentle on you and the earth, and this toothpaste is certainly no exception. Your child will love the fruit-fusion flavor, so they’ll be more likely to cooperate during teeth cleaning time. This formula is also made without parabens, dyes, plastic microbeads, and artificial flavors so you can focus on getting their teeth clean.

2. Aquafresh Toothpaste

This is one of the best toothpastes for babies because of its kid-friendly stand-up position. Instead of having to squeeze the tube, which can be hard for growing kids to do on their own, all they need to do is pump out the toothpaste. Best for babies over two years old, this option is made with fluoride to protect against cavities as that sweet tooth comes in. This option comes in a bubbly mint flavor that they’ll love, so brushing teeth will never be a chore again.

3. Tom’s Toothpaste

When it comes to natural care products, Tom’s is one of the best you can find. This is one of the best toothpastes for babies thanks to its safe and great-tasting formula that babies and kids will love. This option is fluoride-free, so you don’t have to worry if your child accidentally swallows the toothpaste while brushing. This safe toothpaste uses calcium and silica to gently clean, while the mouth-watering fruit flavor will make them eager to brush daily (so your life will be easier).

4. Hello Toothpaste

If you want a safe toothpaste for your baby that is also eco-friendly, this option from hello is the way to go. The packaging is made from 100 percent recycled paperboard and printed with soy inks. It’s also BPA-free and doesn’t contain phthalates, so you can have peace of mind knowing this toothpaste is also better for the environment. This is one of the best toothpastes for babies because it’s vegan and boasts a delicious watermelon flavor to make them look forward to brushing daily.

5. Orajel

If you’ve yet to start training them on proper teeth-brushing techniques, you’ll want to start them off with this training toothpaste from Orajel. It’s one of the best toothpastes for babies because it’s fluoride-free, so you don’t have to worry about them ingesting anything that’s unsafe for their growing bodies. With the help of their favorite Paw Patrol characters featured on the packaging, this could easily become one of their favorite daily activities. The formula doesn’t have any artificial flavors and is free from parabens and dyes.