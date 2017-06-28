Nalgonda: District administration in association with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Fluoride Knowledge Action Network (FKAN) formed a strategy to eradicate fluorosis completely in Nalgonda in coming years.

In this connection, the district fluoride monitoring cell arranged a sand sculpture at Nalgonda agriculture market godowns, crafted by sand artist Tarani Prasad Mishra.

On Tuesday, District Collector Gaurav Uppal visited the crafted sand sculpture and appreciated the Tarani Prasad, DFMC and RK media.

peaking to media, the Collector informed that sand sculpture was an effective strategy to reach out to more number of public and students on the fluorosis problem.

He further informed that following the government directions, regular medical camps have been organised at fluoride-hit villages for the welfare of victims and also a good diet has been provided in mid day meals at schools and Anganwadi centers to protect the new generation from fluorosis.

Uppal exuded confidence that with the supply of safe drinking water to every household of fluoride-hit villages under the government flagship programme Mission Baghiratha and providing irrigation facility to the respective victim villages through proposed Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, fluorosis in the district would be completely eradicated in next two years.

The Collector informed that District Fluoride Monitoring Cell was going to make a documentary on fluoride mitigation under the title “Jal Katha” to bring more awareness on the issue. DFMC official Shankar Babu, RK media representative Anil Kumar and others participated in the programme.

* Original article online at http://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/Khammam-Tab/2017-06-27/Sand-sculpture-installed-to-create-awareness-in-Nalgonda-/309024