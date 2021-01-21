Sulfuryl fluoride: Douglas Products hires business development manager

Note from Fluoride Action Network

Liberty, Mo.-based Douglas Products hired Jason Curry as a business development manager for southern California.

In his new role, Curry will serve pest management companies in southern California that use Vikane gas fumigant. He will report to Joshua Farley, national sales manager for the company’s North American pest management division.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Curry served with Terminix as a pest and termite control technician, a termite inspector and as a service manager overseeing pest control, termite control and fumigation. When P.E.S.T., San Bernardino, California, acquired the fumigation assets from Terminix, Curry joined the company to serve as sales manager for five California branch locations.There he was responsible for fumigation and pest control service training.

Curry holds California licenses in fumigation, termite control and pest control.

“Jason will be a valuable resource for fumigators and termite companies thanks to his strong background in fumigation and management roles in sales and service,” said Heather Kern, commercial leader of the Douglas Products pest management division in North America. “We are very pleased to have Jason join our West Coast field sales team.”

ABOUT DOUGLAS PRODUCTS

Douglas Products, an Altamont Capital Partners portfolio company, is expanding its portfolio through product acquisitions and in-licensing agreements. It is the only company offering both ProFume gas fumigant (sulfuryl fluoride) and PH3 fumigant (aluminum phosphine). It also provides Vikane fumigant (sulfuryl fluoride).

*Original article online at https://www.mypmp.net/2021/01/21/douglas-products-hires-business-development-manager/