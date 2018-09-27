The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had planned to inspect the Husky Energy refinery for the first time this summer, according to an agency spokesperson, but a date had not been scheduled.

The chemical never leaked during the April explosion, which was caused by a valve failure, but it is considered so dangerous that the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) is now investigating to determine whether the blast even came close to causing an accidental release.

Companies like Husky that store more than 1,000 pounds of hydrogen fluoride, are required to submit safety response plans to the EPA every five years.

A spokesperson for Husky Energy said in a statement the “…emergency plans we file with regulators adequately prepared the refinery and surrounding community.”

A statement from Husky Energy reads, in part:

The RMP and other emergency plans we file with regulators adequately prepared the refinery and surrounding community. We file multiple sets of plans with various agencies, according to specified criteria, addressing what to do in the event of potential emergencies. These include identification of potential evacuation zones based on emergency scenarios and wind direction. Emergency planning maps also identify priority facilities within emergency zones, such as schools, day cares, hospitals and care homes.

The Superior Refinery works closely with Douglas County and the Superior Fire Department under a mutual aid agreement which helps ensure the community and industry are prepared to respond jointly to serious events such as the April 26th fire. In addition, our HF unit has multiple, dedicated levels of protection, including the water deluge system, which worked as it was designed to on April 26th.

However, the EPA, which has been responsible for regulating the safe storage of hydrogen fluoride since the 1990s, acknowledged those safety plans are only reviewed during on-site inspections – which were not conducted in Superior prior to the explosion.

“The EPA assumes a company, a well-run company, has taken proper safety procedures,” a spokesperson said.

Lack of Faith in EPA

That level of oversight alarmed Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) who has joined the mayors of Superior and Duluth in calling on refineries to stop using hydrogen fluoride in their manufacturing process.

“At the end of the day, there are safer alternatives,” Hornstein said.

Hornstein, who has pushed for stronger state regulation of the oil industry for several years, said he is particularly concerned about the Andeavor refinery in St. Paul Park.

A hydrogen fluoride leak there could potentially affect 1.7 million people in a 19-mile radius, according to the company’s own worst case projection.