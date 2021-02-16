The fatter your bank account, the better your teeth, survey finds

The more money and social standing you have, the less likely you are to suffer tooth loss.

A global survey by market research platform DentaVox of 2,582 people, primarily in the 20-45 age group, found that many believe that income is the defining factor for tooth loss.

The survey found 55% of respondents indicated that high social status meant fewer missing teeth.

“The popular injustice that the richer you are, the better is your health is confirmed by the respondents’ opinions. When asked about the social factors with the most significant affect on tooth loss, the largest share of them (21%) pointed out income level.

“Thereafter come education (8%) and the area of living (6%). Disability status and generation also made it to the top five,” the research states.

Company owners are believed to have the fewest missing teeth.