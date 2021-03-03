Today: ‘The Evolving Science of Fluoride Neurotoxicity’ with Christine Till.

Our goal at the School of the Environment is to create and interpret knowledge on environmental issues through outstanding academic programs, and to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to make a substantive difference in the world. We are focused on creating new knowledge, training future leaders, engaging and forging partnerships with the wider community, and contributing to positive environmental and social change from the local to the global scale.

The School acts as a hub for researchers and students from many different disciplines spanning the social sciences, natural sciences, and humanities, bringing together many different perspectives to bear on today’s pressing environmental challenges. Our faculty and instructors are a diverse community collaborating across departments, schools, and faculties at the University of Toronto and beyond.