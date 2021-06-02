Torres: Recognizing some good news for a change

Excerpt

More often than not, this space is used to hold those with power accountable, to call them out and question their decisions when they fall short. It’s also used to express our concerns over something of significant community importance.

It should follow, then, that it also be used to laud a ruling, praise a decision or simply pat someone on the back and say “well done.” Today is one of the latter with my first (of what I hope are many) ‘Three cheers’ columns.

First up is the recently maligned Brevard County Commission Chair Rita Pritchett who has been criticized in this very space for failing to notify or include the community during a recent snap vote to remove fluoride from the drinking water in Mims. The item wasn’t even included on the publicly posted meeting agenda.

Last week Pritchett admitted she’d made a mistake in not including the public on such a hot-button issue. She had come under pressure from local health experts as well as many of her constituents who wrote numerous letters to FLORIDA TODAY.

I applaud Pritchett for recognizing the error and for agreeing to hold a public discussion on the matter. There has been no fluoride added to the drinking water since it was turned off to roughly 8,000 residents on May 13.

The public event, scheduled for June 21, will allow residents and experts an opportunity to weigh in on the decision.

Pritchett said she would consider bringing the matter up before the commission for a second look if necessary.

Well done…

