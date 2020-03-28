The highest fluoride concentrations were observed in the eastern cold springs.

Reaction of fluorite mineral with HCO 3 was likely to cause fluoride enrichment in the eastern springs.

was likely to cause fluoride enrichment in the eastern springs. In the western and thermal springs, origin of fluoride was related to weathering of F-bearing silicate minerals.

Health risk of fluoride in drinking waters were in the following order: children > teenager > adults > infants.

Abstract