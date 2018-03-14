Excerpt:

The Vernal City Council met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting last week, opening the meeting with a statement regarding fluoride.

“There has been a lot of buzz and discussion and Facebook posts on the topic of fluoridation of our local drinking water,” Mayor Doug Hammond said.

“The topic is not on our agenda tonight. As the provider of culinary water to Vernal residents, the city may be involved at some point. Fluoride is not currently added to the water. The city did not initiate this discussion. The city council and I received a letter from local healthcare professionals earlier this week. They informed us they had submitted a petition to the Uintah County Clerk Auditor Office to begin a signature petition drive. If they are able to collect over 1,618 valid voter signatures by April 16, then the question of whether or not to fluoridate our public water will be included on the November ballot…

