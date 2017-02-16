Fluoride Free WA representative John Watt could be elected in the upper house with less than 1000 votes, based on preference deals.

Preference “whisperer” Glenn Druery has defended the deal he brokered between the minor parties that could deliver an upper house seat to the Fluoride Free WA Party.

Preference deals between micro-parties could also see Liberal Democrats, Vote Flux, Family First and Daylight Savings Party members elected to represent other upper house regions.

Political analysts warn the wide range of parties, with diverse policies, campaigning for the March 11 state election could lead to a complicated parliament that could find it difficult to pass legislation.

John Watt, a campaigner against fluoride in drinking water, could be elected in the East Metropolitan Region with barely 1,000 votes or 0.2 per cent of the vote, according to election analyst Antony Green.

“It should not work this way,” Mr Green said, noting that WA voters must vote one above the line or put a number next to every upper house candidate.

But Mr Druery, who famously got Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party candidate Ricky Muir elected to the federal upper house in 2013 with just 0.5 per cent of the vote, thinks it’s great.

“Isn’t it wonderful that ordinary people can get there. You don’t have to be a party hack to get there,” he told Perth’s 6PR radio.