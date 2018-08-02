The Waterbury village water department has received an $8,249 grant from the National Association of County & City Health Officials to replace a fluoride analyzer at the treatment plant.

The equipment monitors fluoridation level in real time and reports that number to the controls system.

That will be a a significant upgrade to Waterbury’s fluoridation system, from which all customers benefit.

Information: Scott Guyette, the water system’s chief operator, at 244-6357 or sguyette@waterburyvt.com.

