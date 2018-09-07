Changes to the District’s Dental Program

The beginning of the 2018-2019 school year brings with it two changes in the District’s Dental Program.

In the past, the District has complied with state mandate by requiring students show evidence of having a dental evaluation in grades 1, 4, and 7. Starting this year, the District will require dental evaluations in grades 1, 3, and 7. Within the first week of school, parents of children in grades 1, 3, 4*, and 7 will receive a Private Dental Report Form. If this form is not returned or returned without a dentist’s signature, the student will be evaluated by the District’s certified school dental hygienist at no cost to the family.

In addition, the District can no longer provide fluoride tablets to students who do not have fluoride in their home water source. The sole manufacturer of bulk fluoride tablets in the United States is no longer producing them. Despite many attempts to find another supplier, none can be found. Parents are reminded that physicians and dentists can prescribe tablets for students who do not receive fluoride in their water.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the above changes in the District’s Dental Program, please contact Mrs. Debra Barr, the District’s certified school dental hygienist, at dbarr@wssd.k12.pa.us or (717) 938-9577 x146.

*We will be screening 4th grade this year as well so those students are not missed as a result of the state’s change.

*Original notice online at https://www.wssd.k12.pa.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5YIY0I&dasi=3I0B