What’s in the water? For many in Philadelphia’s suburbs, not fluoride. Why?

If you’ve been to a dentist in the suburbs of Philadelphia, you may have heard complaints about the lack of fluoride in the drinking water. You may have even been sent home with toothpaste and mouthwash containing fluoride.

Philadelphia fluoridates its drinking water, but that’s not the case in many of the towns surrounding the city. Why?

Seems like a straightforward enough question, but it was surprisingly difficult to find an answer.

The science, and the history

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found, to some extent, in all water. It strengthens teeth and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can prevent up to 25% of decay and ultimately block the formation of cavities in children and adults.

Fluoride’s beneficial effect on teeth was discovered more than 100 years ago.

“A dentist by the name of Fred McKay moved to Colorado Springs in the early part of the 20th century, and he noticed that his patients there had this very vivid, dark stain on their teeth. Local people said that it was caused by the water, but there has been nothing identified in the water supply that indicated why people would have such a dark stain,” said Catherine Carstairs, a professor of history at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

It turned out the residents of Colorado Springs, Colorado, weren’t the only ones with stained teeth. In fact, it was determined that this sort of thing was happening in a few other places and was caused by high amounts of fluoride.

By the 1930s, however, researchers had ascertained that lower levels of naturally occurring fluoride actually helped rebuild the surface of a tooth, the enamel.

“The idea developed that if you just added small amounts of fluoride to the water supply, you could bring about substantial changes, especially for children in terms of the numbers of cavities that they had,” Carstairs said.

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first U.S. city to add fluoride to community drinking water. Slowly, but surely, more municipalities followed suit.

In 1999, the CDC declared the fluoridation of drinking water to be one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century, alongside vaccines and the recognition that tobacco use was a health hazard.

By 2016, the CDC estimated that nearly 75% of people that were served by community water systems had access to fluoride.

The Philadelphia Water Department has been adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water since 1951. Initially, the concentration of fluoride was 1.0 milligrams per liter. That was lowered in 2012 to 0.7 milligrams per liter, at the recommendation of the U.S. Public Health Service.

“Community water fluoridation provides a consistent and optimized level of fluoride and is an inexpensive mechanism for providing its health benefits to all, regardless of age, income, education, or socioeconomic status,” a Water Department representative said in a statement to WHYY News. “Fluoridation has traditionally been justified on the economic basis of a 40 to 65% reduction in dental caries; for larger communities, the cost has been approximated at 50 cents per person to fluoridate water. The CDC estimates that in most cities, every $1 invested in water fluoridation yields an approximate $38 in savings on dental treatment costs.”